ASPEN HILL, MD. (WUSA9) - An apartment fire forced dozens of children and adults out of their homes Thursday night in Aspen Hill, Md., fire officials said.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at a four-story building in the 14,000 Block of Georgia Ave.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a utility closest on the ground level before spreading through pipes. About 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

Officials said approximately 30 children and 30 adults were displaced. Most of them have been relocated to the Crystal Spring Apartment complex.

Berceuse of the cold weather, putting the fire out was difficult. It was 10 degrees out when the fire happened, which made it hard for firefighters to keep at it for long periods of time. It is also difficult when the chill freezes everything over.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The damage is estimated at $400,000.

