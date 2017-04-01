Another suspect arrested in gang-related murder

File photo

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to murder of Christian Alexander Sosas Rivas.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dimas Misael Canales Santos turned himself him to the Prince George's County Department in Maryland.

On January 12, the body of Christian Sosa Rivas, 21, was found on the Potomac River shoreline in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road, Dumfries.

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert says Sosa Riva's murder appears to be related to the killing of 15-year-old Alexandra Reyas Rivas in Springfield. Her tortured body was found in Lake Accotink Park on February 11th.

Police said Canales emain incarcerated in Maryland until he is extradited back to Virginia.

Seven other suspects, including two juveniles, were previously arrested in connection to this ongoing investigation.

