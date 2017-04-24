Anne Arundel ‘Safe Stations' to help in battle against opioids

BROOKLYN, MD. (WUSA9) - It’s only April and there have been at least 354 overdose incidents and 35 deaths due to opioid abuse in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Drug arrests seem to have had little effect in slowing the rapidly rising tide of illness and death.

Now, Anne Arundel County leaders have decided to try a bold new experiment to make fire stations, instead of police on patrol the front line in the addiction crisis.

Users here may now go to any fire station anywhere in Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis to ask for help at any time of day or night. Firefighter/EMT’s will provide a medical assessment, treat for overdose if needed and call in counselors from the County’s “Crisis Response Team” who will immediately start the process of getting the user into a treatment program. Police will not be involved except to pick up and dispose of any drugs that may be turned in.

Since the launch of “Safe Stations” on April 20, four users have come in and have been placed in treatment, according to Jennifer Corbin, the director of Crisis Response in Anne Arundel County.

Recovering addict Wendy Carnes said the county is offering the immediate help addicts need.

“I wish they had that when I went to get clean…I got the runaround. My insurance wouldn’t pay. It took me three and a half months to get some kind of treatment,” Carnes said. “It’s easier to just go get high. You’re not thinking clear to start with and then you have to do all that. It’s hard…This is a really good thing they’re doing now.”

Now through Safe Stations, County Crisis Team counselor are promising to help addicts find immediate placement in a treatment center while navigating everything from insurance and payment issues to calling employers or probation officers to explain absences, according to Corbin.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare says sending drug users to jail is proven to be largely fruitless.

“Job one for police, no matter where they are police in a free society is to protect lives,” Altomare said. “We know for a fact we’ve helped four people already. That’s a win.”

Altomare added that they are “making it easier to take the first step. The first step they say is the hardest.”

Fire Lieutenant Charles Fowler IV said he responds to at least an overdose call a day, and often more.

“It’s just a tragedy for everyone involved and it can happen to anyone,” Fowler said.

Now, users can bring their troubles to the fire station instead.

“They can come in here any hour of the day or night, ring the bell, and we’ll start the process for them to get the help that they need,” Fowler said.

Fowler has already worked with two of the four users who have come to a county fire station for help.

