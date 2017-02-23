Animal control seizes wolf in Capitol Heights area

(Photo:Prince George's County Police)

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WUSA9) -- Animal control seized a wolf in the area of Capitol Heights Thursday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The animal was seized in the area of Valley Park Ct. around 10:30 a.m.

(1/2) We received calls about this animal today. Animal control is on scene w/it on Valley Park Ct in Cap Heights. pic.twitter.com/b3ZiTfWrc9 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 23, 2017

