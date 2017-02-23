WUSA
Animal control seizes wolf in Capitol Heights area

WUSA 11:09 AM. EST February 23, 2017

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WUSA9) -- Animal control seized a wolf in the area of Capitol Heights Thursday morning, Prince George's County police said. 

The animal was seized in the area of Valley Park Ct. around 10:30 a.m. 

