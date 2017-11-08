Anger and appreciation over Greek life ban

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A decision to suspend all Greek life on a college campus is getting mixed reactions.

Many people are praising Florida State University for taking quick action after a student died at a fraternity party last week.

However, others said the decision is unfair to students who are following the rules.

Andrew Coffey was pledging Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Florida State University when he was found dead on Friday after a party.

Coffey’s death plus two other frat boys from a different organization who were arrested for selling drugs prompted the university to crack down and temporarily ban all Greek life on campus.

The suspension results in no parties, meetings, charity events, and no organized participation in the school’s Homecoming.

FSU also put a stop to all alcohol at student events.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Sam Koralnik said.

Koralnik is a member of Zeta Beta Tau at the University of Maryland.

He said what went down in Florida should have never happened.

He understood the University’s decision but had mixed feelings about how the type of response.

Koralnik said he would be upset if his fraternity was punished because of another group’s mistakes.

“I would because I think that I’m trying to do the right thing,” he explained.”

Something like this latest case has happened before.

Maxwell Gruver died at Louisiana State University in September after a frat gathering, and Timothy Piazza died in February after a frat party at Penn State University.

Viewers sounded off about the issue on Facebook Live.

At least one person called for a permanent ban across the nation.

“They have tried for years to stop the hazing part of it and it hasn’t worked,” Cheryl Fellure said. “How many more young lives will have to be lost before they finally put an end to this?”

“It doesn’t hurt to take action and investigate these things. Honestly, I think this needs to be done more often,” Kim Avery Hauck told WUSA9 in a voice recording.

Carl wrote that he worries all the time for his kids.

Others on Facebook -- Adrian and Jenny -- said Greek life helps shape a college campus and “you shouldn't punish everyone for one group's actions.”

The ban at FSU is ongoing until some serious changes are made.

Maryland and Virginia have laws against hazing.

