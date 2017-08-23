(Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

We're all fighting for something – justice, equality. A Montgomery County woman says she's fighting to be a "mom."

First, 36-year-old Amanda Flores was fighting for her life. Now, she's fighting to be the mother she says her kids need.

"Now do that with this side too. He helps me a lot with quite a few things," Flores said of her 8-year-old son, T.J. "Don't go anywhere!" she continued.

They two were making popcorn together as part of their mom-son time in the afternoon.

"The greatest problem I had with my amputations is that I couldn't be there for my children," said Fores.



About two-in-a-half years ago, the Montgomery County-native said she actually lost all of her limbs after a case of strep throat. She said she had been sick for close to two months but doctors sent her home saying it was the flu another ailments. Then on Christmas Eve 2014, Flores says the she went into septic shock and woke up about a week later as a quadruple amputee.



"If I could've just known that that was the last night I would be able to walk into the room and hold them …" she said explaining on of the things she misses most is not being able to hold her children like she did before.



Flores wiped away tears as she told WUSA9, now her mission is to do all she can to be there for her 5 and 8-year-old boys.

"If I could just cook again," Flores said excitedly.

The 36-year-old says that's how she shows her love. She's excited because on Thursday, Flores said she'll be getting a new pair of prosthetic hands that can move fingers individually. She told WUSA9 she is on Medicare and finally became eligible.



The Silver Spring mom has allowed WUSA9 to accompany her on her Thursday doctor-visit and there's more this story. She's engaged with plans to wed, she's fighting to drive, for a specialty van to be more independent.

We'll have continuing coverage on the Silver Spring mom's fight come Thursday on WUSA9.

Flores also has a GoFundMe page set up.

