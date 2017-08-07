AMBER ALERT issued for abducted 3-year-old Md. girl

WORCESTER CO., MD (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted from Worcester County, Md.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Kayleight Burton, was located in Delaware Monday night.

Jalay Diggs went missing from Worcester Co., Md. on Monday. She is described as a biracial female, 28 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing pink flowered capris and an orange top.

Police believe she was abducted by Burton. She was described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blond highlights.

They may be traveling in a gray Lexus with Maryland license plate 1CR3270.

Please contact police with any information.

