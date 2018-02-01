Amazing find offers window into dinosaur and mammal interaction

Photo courtesy NASA

GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER, MD (WUSA9) - An amazing find at NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt is like an ancient movie frozen in amber.



110 million years ago, a dozen dinosaurs, mammals and flying reptiles scrambled across a muddy bank in what is now Maryland. They left behind a priceless record of their lives.

It was Ray Stanford , 79, who noticed an interesting stone sticking out of the ground after dropping his wife off at work at NASA Goddard. "I went into the immediate ecstasy of a tracker," he said.

He found a 12-inch wide track of a dinosaur the size of a tank. But that was just the start. A previously unknown mammal as big as a retriever; more small mammals the size of rodents; crow-sized carnivores related to T Rex; flying pterosaurs -- all had left their marks on what had been a muddy bank for maybe a few days or a few hours during the Cretaceous period.

"It's a wonderful picture that has never been seen before of the age of the dinosaurs and the interactions of these organisms," said Stanford, standing in front of a cast of the sandstone slab that's on display.

The tracks show dinosaurs not running, but walking slowly, perhaps stalking some of those small mammals. "All four are moving slowly, like, 'We don't want to be noticed, maybe there's a meal waiting for us,'" Stanford imagined.



But that dog- sized mammal was big enough to turn the tables. "You wouldn't want to tangle with this guy in a dark alley. This is a mammal. He could have eaten other mammals, other small theropods....When you understand the motion of what's going on here, it's like a time machine," said Stanford; a time machine that could predict the future. The Cretaceous was far hotter than today's world. And sea level was 300 feet higher. "We are now headed in that direction, toward a Cretaceous climate," said Compton Tucker, a NASA earth and climate scientist who worked on the dinosaur project.



The four-ton stone slab is now locked away in a climate- controlled building here, a priceless, almost unique record of a time long ago.

The dinosaur tracker is fond of saying that while most of the scientists at the Space Flight Center look back in time by looking up at the stars, he took us back in time by keeping his eyes on the ground.

© 2018 WUSA-TV