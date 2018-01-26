Adult male body found in Beltsville park

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

BELTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - The body of an adult male was discovered along a trail on Friday in Calverton Neighborhood Park, according to the Prince George’s County division of Maryland-Capitol Park Police.

Someone walking along the trail discovered the body and called police at around 9 a.m. on Friday, January 26.

The body was find behind Calverton Elementary School, but not on the property, at 3520 Beltsville Road.

PG County police is investigating.

