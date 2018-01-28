Abingdon woman killed after walking into I-95 traffic in Cecil County

ELKTON, MD. (WUSA9) - State police are investigating a pedestrian-related crash today on I-95 South in Cecil County.

Police said 32-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Gotfredson of Abingdon, died after she exited her car parked on the shoulder, and walked into oncoming traffic.

Police said multiple vehicles avoided hitting the victim before she was struck by a box truck.

Gotfredson was transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, which left all lanes of I-95 South closed, with traffic getting by on the right shoulder.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, as they don't know why the victim left her vehicle on the shoulder of the road and entered the highway.

