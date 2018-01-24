61-year-old man stabbed to death in Temple Hills home

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

TEMPLE HILLS, MD. - A 61-year-old man was found stabbed in a Temple Hills home on Wednesday, January 24, police say. The victim, Lorenzo Dancy, of Brooks Drive in NE DC, died a short time later in the hospital.

Police arrived just past midnight at a home on the 6700 block of Geneva Lane following reports of a stabbing. Inside, they found Dancy suffering from a stab wound. Police do not think this was a random crime.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact police at 301-772-4925 or anonymous by texting 1-866-411-8477.

