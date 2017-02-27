50 years for mom who poisoned and burned 5-year-old son

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Hamid Dana still remembers the last thing his son Daniel said to him when he dropped him off at his mom's apartment.

"I'm strong," the 5-year-old told him. "So, you be strong too dad."

"Horrific, unspeakable, evil," Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Nelson called it Monday as he handed the maximum 50 years in prison under a plea deal to Narges Shafeirad, who poisoned Daniel with cold medicine, and then set his body on fire in a borrowed car in June 2015, to try and make it look like an accident.

Narges Shafeirad was in a bitter custody dispute when she killed her boy, but even now, no one can explain why she took out her anger on her innocent child.

The courtroom was filled with sobs. Daniel's grandparents were weeping and his father wailed as prosecutors detailed the agony of his death.

The only person who was not crying was the mother who killed him, deliberately with malice and premeditation.



His dad says every day he relives what might have been: ball games, graduation, college.



The day before she was due in court for a final custody decision, Shafeirad took the little boy out of kindergarten, she forced an entire bottle of Benedryl down his throat, and forced him to consume more tablets of cold medicine. The medical examiner found bruises and cuts on the child's face, suggesting he was resisting her.

When he was dead, Shafeirad stuffed Daniel's limp body behind the front seat of a borrowed car, staged a crash on Sam Eig Highway, poured gasoline in the Corolla, and set it ablaze.



She pleaded guilty to arson and first degree murder on the condition that prosecutors ask for no more than 50 years. The judge gave her a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended. Her lawyers suggested she suffers from mental illness and that her ex-husband had abused and isolated her.



But the judge said he found no evidence of that.

The medical examiner found enough diphenhydramine in Daniel's bloodstream to kill one and a half adults. There was even more in his stomach. Prosecutors say he could have fought back in terror for some time before he died.

