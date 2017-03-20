5 men arrested in Columbia prostitution sting

COLUMBIA, MD. (WUSA9) - Five men were arrested on Sunday night after responding to fake ads for soliciting prostitution at a hotel in Columbia, Howard County police said.

The reverse prostitution operation happened late Sunday at a hotel located in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway.

Authorities posted fake ads on the website Backpage. Men who called the number in the ad spoke with an undercover female officer, who gave them a location.

Police said the men were arrested when they arrived at the location and offered money for sex.

The following men were arrested and are being charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct:

Henry Osae Ani, 36, of Beltsville,

Jose Reynaldo Benitez-Cruz, 43, of Beltsville

Ceon Anthony December, 20, of Baltimore

Xavier Alexander Lloyd, 24, of Ellicott City

Olaolowa Omotosho, 27, of Laurel

According to authorities this operation is in an effort to combat prostitution, human trafficking and related offenses.

HCPD has zero tolerance for Prostitution and Human Trafficking.If you commit these crimes, you WILL be arrested, prosecuted and your personal information released to the media.If you are a victim, HCPD can offer housing, treatment and other help.If you suspect Human Trafficking, OR YOU, OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS A VICTIM:

• CALL 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective.

• Tip line: 410-290-3784 or email: hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

