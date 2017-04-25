WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

5 kids taken to hospital after school bus crashes into group home

WUSA 6:02 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Five elementary school students were transported to the hospital after the school bus they were in Tuesday crashed into a group home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The crash happened around on Arctic Avenue and Aspen Hill Road. Officials said the crash involved a school bus and an SUV.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to officials, six adults are out of a home due to the crash.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories