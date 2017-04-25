5 kids taken to hospital after school bus crashes into group home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Five elementary school students were transported to the hospital after the school bus they were in Tuesday crashed into a group home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Update – Arctic Av & Aspen Hill Rd (school bus), EMS MAB transported 5 juveniles (Elementary age students), precautionary for check up — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 25, 2017

The crash happened around on Arctic Avenue and Aspen Hill Road. Officials said the crash involved a school bus and an SUV.

No other injuries have been reported.

Update- Lawrence Av, group home, small bus hit bldg, struck electric meter, EMS transported 3 (1 occupant/2 passenger), all NLT, 6 displaced pic.twitter.com/zoWE7kBMjd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 25, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to officials, six adults are out of a home due to the crash.

