4-year-old girl, 51-year-old uncle drown in Anne Arundel Co. pool

SEVERNA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A 4-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man drowned in an Anne Arundel County pool on Thursday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police say they received a call stating two people had possibly drowned in a private pool at a house at Jamar Drive and Asbury Drive in Servena Park, Md.

Upon arrival, police found the 4-year-old girl and her 51-year-old uncle in the deep end of the pool. Police say several kids were swimming in the pool, which belonged to a neighbor.

The 4-year-old jumped in the deep end of the pool and police say she did not know how to swim. Other kids in the pool tried to help her by handing her a pole. When that didn't work, police say the kids got her uncle who was sitting nearby. The uncle tried to help but he also did not know how to swim.



The kids then ran several doors down and got the mother of the 51-year-old man who is also the 4-year-old's grandmother. Police say both victims were at the bottom of the deep end when she arrived and that's when she called 911.



The people who owned the house did not know that the 51-year-old did not know how to swim, according to police.

