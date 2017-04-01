WUSA
4 injured after tractor trailer hits bridge, rolls onto pickup truck

April 01, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Four people were injured after a  tractor trailer hit the side of a bridge and then rolled over onto a pick-up truck on I-95 Saturday morning. 

Fire officials said all the occupants were able to get themselves out of their vehicles with minor injuries. 

The four occupants were transported to the hospital. 

Hazmat was called to scene for fuel clean up from the tractor trailer.

No additional information has been released at this time. 

 

