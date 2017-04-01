4 injured after tractor trailer hits bridge, rolls onto pickup truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Four people were injured after a tractor trailer hit the side of a bridge and then rolled over onto a pick-up truck on I-95 Saturday morning.

U/D 495/95 TT hit I-95 bridge support & rolled over onto pick-up truck. Unbelievable that occupants all self-extricated with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/YpXwd9eax7 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 1, 2017

Fire officials said all the occupants were able to get themselves out of their vehicles with minor injuries.

The four occupants were transported to the hospital.

Hazmat Co 12 picking up from an overturned tractor trailer on I495 near the county line. pic.twitter.com/xW9Bk4DmdY — College Park Fire (@CPFD) April 1, 2017

Hazmat was called to scene for fuel clean up from the tractor trailer.

No additional information has been released at this time.

