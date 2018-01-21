4, including police officer, rescued after falling through ice in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO, MD (WUSA9) - Four people are safe after falling through ice and into water at Glenridge Park in Prince George's County.

Police say the fire department removed three men and a police officer, using ropes and ladders.

The police officer was trying to help the men, when he fell in the water himself.

The officer and two of the men went to the hospital for Hypothermia.



© 2018 WUSA-TV