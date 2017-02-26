4 displaced in Elkridge house fire

(Photo: HCFEMS)

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WUSA9) -- Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an Elkridge house early Monday morning, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Montgomery Road. When crews got to the house fire was coming from the attic of the one-story building. Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control.

Four people were inside of the house at the time of the fire. They were all able to safely evacuate before crews arrived at the scene. Nobody was injured in the fire. A total of 45 personnel including some from Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties responded to the fire.

Red Cross will be helping the four adults who have been displaced by the fire. The fire is currently under investigation.

