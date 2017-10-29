4 children in serious condition after being rescued in Md. house fire

(Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

Four children were taken to the hospital in serious condition after being rescued from a house fire Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of Alcon Drive in Temple Hills.

Firefighters arrived after they received a 911 call from a woman inside the home saying that her house was on fire and her children were trapped on the second floor. The children were unable to escape due to the thick smoke and high heat in the hallway, fire officials said.

Crews located two children in one room and an infant in another. The three children were rescued. Firefighters started immediate rescue breathing on two of the children and CPR on the infant. All three children eventually began breathing on their own.

An adult male escaped the burning home by jumping out of a window. Officials said he was not injured.

Four children ranging in the ages between four months old and 17 years old were transported to the hospital. They are listed in serious but stable condition.

The home did have a working smoke alarm.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and fire loss is still being estimated. No additional injuries were reported.

Officials said nine normally live at this residence, but will be displaced. They are being assisted by the County Citizen Services Unit and the American Red Cross.



© 2017 WUSA-TV