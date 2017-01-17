4 arrests made in Capitol Heights murder

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 44-year-old Capitol Heights man.

On December 29, officers responded to the 3900 block of Byers Street after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Khalil Wiggins inside his house with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Michael Stevenson, 22-year-old Quran Middleton-Bey, 23-year-old Kierra Williams and 23-year-old Damond Foster. All were charged with first and second-degree murder.

Police said the four have admitted their involvement in the homicide and in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

