3 rescued from Md. creek after car gets stuck in icy water

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

BOYDS, MD. (WUSA9) - Three people were rescued Monday night after a car got stuck in several feet of icy water in Montgomery County, officials said.

The water rescue happened around 11 p.m. in the area of W. Old Baltimore Rd. in Boyds at the 10-mile creek, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Officials said the vehicle became disabled in several feet of icy water while it was trying to cross.

Rescue crews used a boat to help get three occupants out of the vehicle. They were all safely removed and evaluated by EMS.

Officials said the feel like temperature was at 0° at the time of the incident.

