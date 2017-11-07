3 dogs killed in Md. house fire

A house fire killed 3 dogs on Tuesday morning.

CALVERTON, MD. (WUSA9) - Three dogs died in a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Calverton and arrived to find smoke coming from the house. Inside, they found only three unconscious dogs.

Despite attempts by firefighters to revive the family pets, the dogs died of their injuries.

The fire has been determined to be accidental, causing roughly $300,000 in damage. The family of four, including two kids, will be displaced.

Update - Schubert Dr; Cause, accidental electrical in nature; Damage >$300K; 1 fam (2adults/2kids) displaced; 3 pet dogs did not survive pic.twitter.com/rSekrPzrl3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 7, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV