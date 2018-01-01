WUSA
23-year-old mom of 3 dies after apparent domestic attack in Md.

WUSA 2:40 PM. EST January 01, 2018

BRENTWOOD, MD (WUSA9) - A 23-year-old mother of three has died after an apparent domestic violence attack in Brentwood, Md. 

A man has been arrested after the attack on 38th Place in Brentwood. 

The connection between the suspect and victim is unknown at this time. 

No further information has been released. We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

