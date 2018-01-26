ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Two Maryland State police troopers and a suspect were shot Friday morning in a barricade situation in Allegany County, authorities stated.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the report of a domestic situation at a home in the 11,000 block of High Germany Road in Little Orleans, Md.

When they arrived, troopers learned from his wife that she and 66-year-old William Charles Mackenzie were engaged in an argument inside the home when he allegedly brandished a handgun. The woman told authorities that Mackenzie then threatened her with the gun saying, "this ends today."

A struggle ensued and they both fell to the ground, officials said. As they fell, the gun reportedly fired.

The woman was able to escape to a neighboring house to call police.

Police said Mackenzie was inside the home and refused requests to surrender, repeatedly saying he was not coming out.

When the troopers stormed the home, police said Mackenzie fired at them, hitting two troopers. They troopers returned fire, killing him.

Both troopers were flown to the hospital, where they are said to be conscious and alert.

Police continue to investigate.

