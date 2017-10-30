2 teens charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

LAUREL, MD. (AP) - Howard County authorities say two teenagers have been arrested in a weekend shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Authorities say 19-year-old Luis Gerardo Ordonez and 16-year-old Francisco J. Rodriguez, both of Laurel, will be charged with murder, assault, and firearms violations in the killing Saturday of Xavier Cole Young of Odenton. Rodriguez will be charged as an adult.

Both suspects were originally charged with attempted murder, but Young died Monday as the result of his injuries.

Investigators believe that Young, Ordonez, Rodriguez and a few other teens were involved in coordinating a drug deal, but an altercation erupted and a shot was fired from a car window, striking Young.

Ordonez and Rodriguez were taken into custody Monday after being spotted in Ellicott City. Both are being held without bond.

© 2017 Associated Press