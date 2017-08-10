2 teens accused of killing 47-year-old man

ADELPHI, MD. (WUSA9) - Two teens have been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man, police said.

Prince George’s County police arrested 14-year-old Elias Portillo and a 13-year-old male in connection to the stabbing death of Francisco Sagastizado.

On July 27, police responded to the 7800 block of West Park Drive due to reports of an unresponsive man. When they arrived they found Sagastizado in the woods suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Sagastizado was stabbed after he refused the suspects’ demands for money.

Both suspects are charged with first and second-degree murder. Portillo is charged as an adult and the 13-year-old is charged as a juvenile.

Portillo is in custody of the Department of Corrections. The 13-year-old suspect is in custody of the Cheltenham Youth Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

