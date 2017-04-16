2 killed, others injured in Charles County collision

HUGHESVILLE, MD. (AP) - Maryland State Police are investigating a wreck that left two people dead and several others injured.



Police say the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Jeep and a Suburban collided on Leonardtown Road at Cracklingtown Road. Police say the Suburban veered off the road, struck several trees and a telephone pole, overturned and caught fire. Four passengers escaped and were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Suburban and front passenger, identified as Michael Lee Simms and Lashawnia Inez Hagan, respectively, were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were also injured, and transported to a hospital for treatment.



Police say they believe speed, error and alcohol were all factors in the wreck.

