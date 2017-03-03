2 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into pole

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - Two people were killed and another injured Friday after the car they were in crashed into a pole, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

The single-car crash happened on Smallwood Dr. and St. Nicholas Dr in Waldorf, Md.

Deputies say the car the victims were in was traveling westbound on Smallwood Drive when for unknown reasons it lost control and hit a pole. Two people were killed and a third person was flown to a hospital.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

Officials continue to investigate.

