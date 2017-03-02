2 injured after cars collide in Waldorf

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - - Two people have injuries after two cars collided in Waldorf early Thursday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Rt. 5 just south of Meadowbrook Lane near Pearson Drive, according to authorities.

Two victims were entrapped, police said. Everybody appears to have non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT: Leonardtown Rd at Pearson Dr in Waldorf. 2 vehicles involved. MSP Trooper 2 called in. @wusa9 @_EllenBryan pic.twitter.com/RFMEQe7UdH — Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) March 2, 2017

