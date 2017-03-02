WUSA
2 injured after cars collide in Waldorf

WUSA 6:39 AM. EST March 02, 2017

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - - Two people have injuries after two cars collided in Waldorf early Thursday morning, Montgomery County police said. 

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Rt. 5 just south of Meadowbrook Lane near Pearson Drive, according to authorities. 

Two victims were entrapped, police said. Everybody appears to have non-life-threatening injuries at this time. 

