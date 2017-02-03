2 in critical condition after Clinton house fire

(Photo: Paul Hawkins)

CLINTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- Two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house in Clinton Friday morning, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

The fire happened at the house located in the 7200 block of Milligan Road, officials said. The two occupants were transported to the hospital.

PGFD firefighters operating on 7200 Blk of MILLIGAN RD in Clinton, Md @BenBmbarksdale @PGFDPIO pic.twitter.com/jfOMlw2aC2 — Paul Hawkins (@PGFDPHOTOS) February 3, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)