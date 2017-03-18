2 firefighters injured after crash in Calvert County

Stock Image (Photo: (Photo: Scott Barbour Getty Images))

CALVERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Two firefighters were injured after a tanker from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department overturned Saturday morning.

Around 8:05 a.m., deputies from Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robinson Road in Huntingtown for an overturned tanker.

The tanker was responding as the primary water supply to a house fire in Huntingtown.

Two firefighters were injured in the crash. They were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The firefighters’ identifications have not been released by police.

The original house fire has been put out and is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this accident should call Detective Vlad Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800, or email at bortchv@co.cal.md.us.

© 2017 WUSA-TV