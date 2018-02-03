2 displaced, one firefighter injured after house fire in Adelphi

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ADELPHI, MD. (WUSA9) - A house fire left 2 adults displaced and 1 firefighter injured on Saturday afternoon.

The 2-story single family house fire began on the 2600 block of Falling Brook Terrace in Adelphi.

According to Mark Brady, spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, one firefighter had a burn to the arm and the house sustained “extensive damage.” There were no civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

U/D Adelphi - fire is out. Extensive damage. 2 adults displaced. 1 FF with Burn injury to arm. No civilian injuries. Cause is undetermined. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 3, 2018

