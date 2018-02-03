WUSA
Close

2 displaced, one firefighter injured after house fire in Adelphi

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 8:21 PM. EST February 03, 2018

ADELPHI, MD. (WUSA9) - A house fire left 2 adults displaced and 1 firefighter injured on Saturday afternoon.

The 2-story single family house fire began on the 2600 block of Falling Brook Terrace in Adelphi.

According to Mark Brady, spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, one firefighter had a burn to the arm and the house sustained “extensive damage.” There were no civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories