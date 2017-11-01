2 dead in Seat Pleasant house fire

SEAT PLEASANT, MD. (WUSA9) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Seat Pleasant early Thursday morning, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The two-story house fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Foote Street in Seat Pleasant, officials said.

When crews got to the scene fire could be seen coming from the first and second floor.

Officials confirmed that two occupants were found dead inside the home.

