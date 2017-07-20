2 dead in Indian Head Hwy head-on crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash early Friday morning on Indian Head Highway, Prince George's County police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Indian Head Highway.

Indian Head Highway between Palmer Road and Livingston Road is currently closed in both directions.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were in either car, police stated.

MD-210 / Indian Head Hwy remains CLOSED btwn Palmer Rd & Kerby Hill Rd / Livingston Rd after a fatal head-on collision. @wusa9 #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/KPirEsRYIJ — Ellen Bryan (@_EllenBryan) July 21, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV