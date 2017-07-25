2 dead in apparent wrong-way crash on Route 50

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Two people are dead after an apparent wrong way driver caused a crash on Route 50 in Annapolis early Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 2:10 a.m, authorities responded to Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge for a report of a wrong-way driver.

When police arrived to the scene, they saw a crash, involving three vehicles, at Route 50 and Bay Dale Drive.

Police said one of the three vehicles was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. They are believed to be the drivers involved in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were both injured and transported to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed at this time. Police have not released the identity of the victims.

All westbound lanes on Route 50 are closed at this time. The roads are expected to remained closed for the next several hours. All cars are being detoured at Cape St. Clair Road.

#UPDATE Sky 9 over the closure on US-50 at Bay Dale Dr. Traffic being diverted at Cape St Clair. @wusa9 #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/8MJrHdu7cO — Ellen Bryan (@_EllenBryan) July 26, 2017





