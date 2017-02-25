2 dead in Anne Arundel County car wreck

CROFTON, MD. (AP) - Anne Arundel County police say two people are dead after a car wreck in Crofton.



Police say the wreck occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when a Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Crain Highway struck a Nissan Altima trying to cross Route 3. Police say the driver of the Charger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the two occupants of the Altima were declared dead on the scene.



Police say the cause of the wreck is still under investigation though alcohol use and speed by the driver of the Charger are being considered as possible factors.

