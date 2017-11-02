PRINCESS ANNE, MD. (WUSA9) - A 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested Wednesday for allegedly ramming a police car in Princess Anne, Maryland.

According to Maryland State Police, Lashae Caprice Smith was stopped by police at 11:15 a.m. because gang unit officers were trying to arrest her passenger, Lamount Maurice Potter Jr. of Crisfield. Investigators tried to stop the 2017 Ram pickup truck on McCain Drive and College Backbone Road.

Potter was wanted for violating his probation.

During the traffic stop, Smith attempted to drive around multiple police vehicles to avoid being stopped. She then put the truck in reverse and intentionally hit a police vehicle parked behind it, police said.

Smith then got out of the truck -- it is unclear whether Potter pushed her or she got out on her own – before Potter got into the driver’s seat and drove forward, according to police, deliberately ramming another police vehicle. Potter drove through the disabled police vehicle, pushing it forward, before hitting a UMES road sign and driving through a ditch to evade police.

Potter then drove northbound on Route 13 before leaving the vehicle near Route 13 and South Boulevard 15 minutes later. He then fled on foot from the scene.

A K-9 unit from Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and MSP Aviation arrived to help track Potter down.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, police found Potter at the Residence Inn by Marriott in the 100 block of Centre Road in Salisbury. He tried to resist the arrest and a struggle ensued before he was finally arrested.

Potter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure before taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Potter was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of probation for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

The driver, Smith, was charged with first-and-second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000. Smith is being held on $50,000 bail at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Police say no police personnel or civilians were injured and the investigation is still ongoing.

