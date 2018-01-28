2 arrested for bringing handguns to TSA checkpoints at BWI

BALTIMORE (WUSA9) - A West Virginia man and a Maryland man were both arrested in separate incidents at BWI Airport over the weekend for attempting to bring handguns through security.

The West Virginia man was stopped on Friday, January 26, with a loaded .357 caliber firearm.

The man from Ellicott City, Maryland was stopped on Sunday, January 28, with an unloaded firearm and a realistic replica firearm. According to the TSA, the Maryland man claimed to be a firearm trainer.

In both cases, Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the weapons and arrested the travelers.

In a statement, the TSA says that bringing firearms through checkpoints can be a criminal offense. Civil penalties can also be steep, ranging from $3,900 to $13,000.

