2 arrested after police chase in New Carrollton

WUSA 8:59 PM. EST January 18, 2018

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (WUSA9) - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday night after a police chase in New Carrollton, Md. 

A car was determined to be stolen after a citizen reported the car as suspicious to police. When police spotted the car in a New Carrollton neighborhood, the car sped off. 

At some point during the incident, two police cruisers were struck. 

The chase ended with a crash in the 7500 block of Edmonston Rd. in College Park, Md. 

Two people were taken into custody and no injuries were reported. 

 

