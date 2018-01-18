2 arrested after police chase in New Carrollton

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (WUSA9) - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday night after a police chase in New Carrollton, Md.

A car was determined to be stolen after a citizen reported the car as suspicious to police. When police spotted the car in a New Carrollton neighborhood, the car sped off.

At some point during the incident, two police cruisers were struck.

The chase ended with a crash in the 7500 block of Edmonston Rd. in College Park, Md.

Two people were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

