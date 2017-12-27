2 arrested after high-speed chase in Montgomery Co.

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed chase that started in Montgomery County, Md. and ended in Virginia.

Around 5:15 p.m., police say they received a call about a possible robbery at a pizza place located on 13525 in Germantown, Md.

After the suspects fled the scene, police say a chased was initiated when the car refused to stop.

The chase went south on I-170 and onto the Capital Beltway toward Virginia. While in Virginia, police say the suspects got on to the George Washington Parkway.

Police say a US Park Police initiated a pit maneuver on the car, which brought the pursuit to an end.

