2-alarm fire breaks out at house in Olney, Md.

WUSA 8:34 PM. EST January 05, 2018

OLNEY, MD. (WUSA9) - A 2-alarm house fire broke out on the 3500 block of Softwood Terrace in Olney, Maryland.

Montgomery County confirmed on Twitter that the townhouse has multiple floors on fire and has suffered partial collapse.

The fire has also spread to adjourning townhouses. Injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

