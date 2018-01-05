2-alarm fire breaks out at house in Olney, Md.

OLNEY, MD. (WUSA9) - A 2-alarm house fire broke out on the 3500 block of Softwood Terrace in Olney, Maryland.

Montgomery County confirmed on Twitter that the townhouse has multiple floors on fire and has suffered partial collapse.

The fire has also spread to adjourning townhouses. Injuries have been reported.

Update - 2nd Alarm, Softwood Ter, fire involving several townhouses, townhouse of origin w/ partial structural collapse pic.twitter.com/1SIfsNPPqP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 6, 2018

