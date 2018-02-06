16-year-old student stabbed multiple times near Parkdale High School

(Photo: Prince George's County police)

LANHAM, MD (WUSA9) - A 16-year-old student was found staggering out of the woods near Parkdale High School after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Several male suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Police say they believe the suspects in this case are gang affiliated.

Update 1/3: Good Luck Road assault. pic.twitter.com/QfiJs07kTP — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 6, 2018

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Good Luck Road. After receiving information that a group was forming off school property, police arrived on the scene and saw the male victim staggering out of the woods.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have identified the victim as a 16-year-old Parkdale High School student.

At this time, police cannot confirm that the people taken into custody are students at the high school. Approximately half a dozen male subjects were taken into custody.

