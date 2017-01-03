15-year-old who killed teen was altar boy, used stolen gun

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - The 15-year-old boy who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in her bedroom was an altar boy at his local church.

“Why God did this happen?” wondered Anna Mae Lupashunski.

Anna Mae and her husband Frank have known Sean Crizer and his family more than 30 years. They attend church together where they say Sean just became an altar boy.

“I'm devastated I just start to cry and think of him since he was a little boy,” she cried. “He used to shovel my snow and the little girl who was killed used to sell us Girl Scout cookies.”

Police said Sean shot and killed Charlotte Zaremba inside her bedroom New Year’s Day at about 2 a.m. Her parents had just picked her up from a New Year’s party when Charlotte’s mother heard a commotion and entered the bedroom.

Police said Crizer shot Charlotte and her mother once and then turned the gun on himself. He was wearing a mask on his face but there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

“We don't know how he made entry into house or what time he made entry into the house," said Howard County Police Spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn.

Police searched the suspect’s home and found evidence from two recent burglaries just blocks away.

“In one of those burglaries a gun was stolen and that gun was used in this shooting,” Llewellyn added.

Now the Lupashunski's are trying to hold their community together through prayer and a helping hand, knowing the questions investigators and neighbors have may never get answered.

“You can search for answers you’ll never really know,” she said.