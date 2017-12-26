11-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by young family member, police say

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

AQUASCO, MD. (WUSA9) - An 11-year-old girl was killed just days before Christmas in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

On December 22 around 10 p.m., Prince George’s County police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Saint Phillips Road. When they arrived, officers found a young girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews tried life-saving measures on the girl, but she died a short time later.

According to officials, it appears that the girl was accidently shot by a family member who is also a minor.

Adults were home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Detectives will consult with the State's Attorney's Office regarding any potential criminal charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



