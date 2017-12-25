10 hurt, 3 seriously, in 3-vehicle crash in Maryland

CHURCHTON, MD. (AP) - Police in Maryland say 10 people were injured, three seriously, in a Christmas Eve crash near Baltimore.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release that the three-vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in Churchton. Officers say a Volkswagen Golf was speeding when it drifted across the center line, sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator and striking a Ford pickup truck head-on.

Investigators say the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say two passengers in the pickup truck, ages 87 and 85, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The other drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries. Police say alcohol, speed, and wet roads are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, which is under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press