1-year-old baby, woman burned in Waldorf fire

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - A 1-year-old baby and a 20-year-old woman were burned in a "flash grease fire" in Waldorf, Md. Friday afternoon, according to Charles County fire officials.

The woman was burned on one of her legs and arms. Officials say the baby was burned on the face. Both victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The fire happened on Lake Drive in Waldorf. Officials say both victims were flown to a nearby hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

