1 injured in shooting in Frederick, police discover unrelated body nearby

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

FREDERICK, MD. (WUSA9) - After police responded to reports of a shooting in Frederick, Md. and found a male with non-life threatening injuries, they also made a second unrelated discovery nearby: a body found in a ditch.

At around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Frederick City Police were called to Danielle Drive and Orchard Way for a shooting. The victim, an adult male, was shot outside and returned to his home to wait for police with non-life threatening injures.

RELATED: Quadruple shooting in SE DC leaves 1 dead

Police called a medevac to transport the victim. When the police went to secure a landing zone a short distance away, they were alerted to a person lying in a ditch, unresponsive. The person was found behind Providence Court, a short distance from the shooting. Police say they were deceased when found.

According to police, the shooting is still under investigation, but the found body does not appear to be related.

The story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA-TV