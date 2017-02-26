1 dog killed, another injured after 3 children bitten

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police shot and killed one dog and injured another after the dogs bit three small children.



Police say officers received a call for a dog bite at 11 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived two dogs charged at them and the officers fired their weapons, fatally striking one and incapacitating the other.



Police say three children, ages 6, 7 and 9, were bitten by the dogs and suffered scratches and cuts. None was taken to the hospital. Police say the children were playing in the area when one of the dogs jumped its fence and the other squeezed through the fence. Police say the injured dog was returned to its owner. The Special Investigations Response Team is investigating the discharging of a firearm by an officer.

