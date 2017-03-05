1 dead after house fire in Prince George's Co.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A person was found dead after a house fire in Prince George’s County, Md. Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., fire crews were alerted to a house fire in the 5900 block of Crown Street in Capitol Heights when they received a call from a neighbor.

Fatal fire at 5900 blk of Crown St. Capitol Heights. @PGFDNews says a neighbor called 911 & told FF of someone still inside @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0kng8fiMdz — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) March 5, 2017

The caller told firefighters they believed a person was still inside.

As one crew prepared to put out the fire, another crew searched the home and found the dead person near the back of the residence.

Some of the fire, in the 1.5 story home, did spread to the attic, but it has been put out.

The cause is under investigation and damages are being estimated.

No firefighter injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released at this time.

