1 dead after car hits pole in Cecilton

CECILTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A car veered from the road near 110 East Main St. in Cecilton on Sunday, striking a pole and killing one passenger in the car.

According to police, the Nissan 350Z was traveling on Rt. 282 at Rt. 213 when it veered from the road and struck the utility pole. The passenger in front died at the scene.

The driver was uninjured and troopers who responded say they detected signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

